Albert Edward Turoski, age 72, formerly of Ridley Township and currently resides in Palm Coast, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with family on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. He served our country proudly in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Saint Paul and did two tours in Vietnam. He retired from Glen Mills school in 2013 as an Automotive Instructor. Al had several hobbies that he loved including riding his motorcycle, fishing, and spending time with his favorite dog Ozzie. Predeceased in death by his parents Albert and Catherine Turoski, he is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Linda (nee Ward), his children Robert A. Turoski (Angelique) and Shawn M. Turoski (Dana), two grandchildren Robert (RJ), Dylan and a great grandson Bastian. Also survived by his sister Cassie Knutson and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the S.P.C.A. or the Veterans Affairs.



