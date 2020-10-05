(1922-2020) Albert F. Bulik, 97, of Ridley Park died Oct. 4, 2020. Survived by wife, Anne O’Connor Bulik; daughter, Lou Anne Bulik; son, Mark Bulik (Barbara); grandchildren, Annie and Jack Bulik; and many nieces & nephews. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Thurs., Oct. 8th at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where friends may call from 9-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Church of St. Madeline or the ACTS Samaritan Fund. www.whiteluttrell.com