Albert F. Bulik
(1922-2020) Albert F. Bulik, 97, of Ridley Park died Oct. 4, 2020. Survived by wife, Anne O’Connor Bulik; daughter, Lou Anne Bulik; son, Mark Bulik (Barbara); grandchildren, Annie and Jack Bulik; and many nieces & nephews. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Thurs., Oct. 8th at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where friends may call from 9-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Church of St. Madeline or the ACTS Samaritan Fund. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Al was such a lovely man. I was lucky to have known him.
Sandra kendrick
Family
