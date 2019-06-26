Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Interment
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Ferry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert "John" Ferry Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert "John" Ferry Jr. Obituary
Albert “John” Ferry Jr., 73, of Ridley Park passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 31, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Albert Sr. and Minnie Ferry. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Morrow) Ferry; loving father of John (Christine) Ferry and Chuck (Monica Oliver) Ferry, and proud grandfather to Layla and Emmaline Ferry. Family and friends are invited to John’s Visitation on Saturday June 29th at 10AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 12PM, both at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike Norwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John’s memory to the — Philadelphia. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now