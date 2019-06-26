|
Albert “John” Ferry Jr., 73, of Ridley Park passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 31, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Albert Sr. and Minnie Ferry. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Morrow) Ferry; loving father of John (Christine) Ferry and Chuck (Monica Oliver) Ferry, and proud grandfather to Layla and Emmaline Ferry. Family and friends are invited to John’s Visitation on Saturday June 29th at 10AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 12PM, both at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike Norwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John’s memory to the — Philadelphia. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019