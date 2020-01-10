Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Albert Funk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert G. Funk Jr.

Albert G. Funk Jr. Obituary
Albert G. Funk, Jr., age 81, of Brookhaven, PA, died suddenly on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Loving wife of 59 years: Beverly (Horn) Funk. Daughter: Debbi (Paul) Dugan. Son: Dan (Tammy) Funk. 8 Grandchildren and a Great-Grandson. Sister: Janet Malarkey. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, January 16th from 6:00-8:00PM and Friday, January 17th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, January 17th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020
