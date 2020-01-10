|
Albert G. Funk, Jr., age 81, of Brookhaven, PA, died suddenly on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Loving wife of 59 years: Beverly (Horn) Funk. Daughter: Debbi (Paul) Dugan. Son: Dan (Tammy) Funk. 8 Grandchildren and a Great-Grandson. Sister: Janet Malarkey. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, January 16th from 6:00-8:00PM and Friday, January 17th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, January 17th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020