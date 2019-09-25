|
|
Albert Herman, age 93 of Boothwyn, PA, passed away on September 23, 2019. Born in Boothwyn, PA to the late William and Mattie “Martha” Herman, he was raised in the Gardendale section of Upper Chichester. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict serving as an MP. Albert retired from Sun Oil in Marcus Hook after 30 years in the late 1980’s. He was a member of the Sun Oil Honor Club, the Boothwyn Firehouse, and the Upper Chichester Senior Citizens. As an avid sports fan, Albert’s pastime included watching baseball, especially the Phillies. He had a passion for carpentry and working with his hands around the house. In addition to his parents, Albert is preceded in death by 11 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Gertrude ”Trudy” Herman; 2 children, Judith A. Davis and Allen L. (Wendy) Herman; 2 grandchildren, Christine Wilson and Andrew Herman; 4 great grandchildren & 11 great great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday 1-2PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 2PM. Interment, Siloam U.M. Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019