Albert M. Konegan, 92, of Claymont, DE passed away on February 9th. He was predeceased by his wife, Pauline “Fridge” Konegan; Sisters, Catherine Hagstron, Betty Konegan; brother, Donald Konegan. He is survived by his children, Helen Naugle (Jack), Albert Konegan, Jr. (Kathy), and Susan Konegan; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home,1459 Market St., Linwood, Pa. Friends and family are invited to Call from 9:30-11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. For online condolences and further memorialization, visit www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019