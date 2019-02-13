Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Konegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert M. Konegan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert M. Konegan Obituary
Albert M. Konegan, 92, of Claymont, DE passed away on February 9th. He was predeceased by his wife, Pauline “Fridge” Konegan; Sisters, Catherine Hagstron, Betty Konegan; brother, Donald Konegan. He is survived by his children, Helen Naugle (Jack), Albert Konegan, Jr. (Kathy), and Susan Konegan; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home,1459 Market St., Linwood, Pa. Friends and family are invited to Call from 9:30-11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. For online condolences and further memorialization, visit www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ward Funeral Home
Download Now