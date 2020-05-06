Albert Paul Eyerly
Albert Paul Eyerly passed away on May 4, 2020 at Forward Manor. He retired after 45 years of service as a type setter for the Delaware County Daily Times and was a U.S. Army veteran. Albert was preceded in death by his son Paul David Eyerly. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Elizabeth Poole Eyerly; his daughter, Susan Sims and her husband Michael and his grandchildren, Abigail, Luke and Grace. Service and burial will be private. To view and expanded obituary visit: www.mccreryandharra.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
