Alberto V. Palagruto, 87, born in Maida, Calabria, Italy and resided in Brookhaven, PA, passed peacefully, just as he lived, on June 6, 2020. He was a barber from the age of twelve who owned his own barber shop for more than sixty years, which many of his customers patronized from childhood and through life. He was a long-time member of St. Anthony’s Church in Chester, PA. Alberto loved raising gardens, mushroom foraging, cooking, and the Feast of the Seven Fishes. He was a connoisseur of opera and classical music. He loved playing scopa, bocce, and attending the Cicirata feast in Ambler. He was the son of the late Domenico and Giulia (Varano) Palagruto. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine P. (Massey) Palagruto. He is survived by his children, Maria Batter (Jim), Albert Palagruto (Michelle), and Lisa Palagruto; by his brother Joseph Palagruto, and by his sister Rosa Palagruto; and by 6 grandchildren and many favorite nieces and nephews, as well as countless others whose regard for him blurred the lines of friendship and family. He is preceded in death by his siblings Fred, Vince, Maria, Domenic, and Frank. Visitation: Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA and Saturday from 9:30-10:15 am at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 1920 Providence Ave., Chester, PA. Face masks will be required to enter the building and there will be a 25 person limit to the number of immediate family, extended family, and friends allowed in the building at any given time. The visitation will be streamed via Zoom using meeting ID 819-6594-3084 Funeral Mass: Saturday at 10:30 am at St. Katharine Drexel Church Burial: Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.