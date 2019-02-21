|
Alexander A. Babicki, age 97 of Chester, PA passed away on February 19, 2019. Born, raised, resided and educated in Chester, PA, he served in the Army during WWII. Alexander retired from Pennsylvania Ship Yard in Chester after many years. After his retirement, he worked part time for Phillies at Veterans Stadium as a security guard. He is preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Ploskon Babicki who died in 1984. He is survived by his daughter, Lorraine Ploskon. Services and Interment will remain private. www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2019