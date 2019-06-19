Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc.
530 W. Woodland Ave
Springfield, PA 19064
Alexander M. Massey, 91, died on June 14, 2019, at the Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown, PA. Born in Ohio, Alex was a longtime resident of Springfield, PA. He was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School for Boys. Alex worked for the Gulf Oil Company in Philadelphia for 35 years. He was a member of the Covenant United Methodist Church in Springfield. He was a WWII Navy veteran and a member of the Philadelphia Navy League. Alex was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Chapter #186 as well as the Springfield Lions Club. He was active in many acts of community service. He was devoted to his family. He is survived by a daughter, Margaret (Thomas) Renaldo; a daughter-in-law, Judy Massey; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a dear friend and companion, Margaret Bachman. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Massey and a son Alexander R. Massey. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Sunday, June 23, after 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Woodland Ave., Springfield, PA 19064. Also invited to a Viewing at the Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA after 9:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Springfield Lions Club Charitable Foundation, P.O. 220, Springfield, PA 19064. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019
