Alexander “Alex” S. Diamond, age 77 of Chadds Ford, PA passed away on February 9, 2020 at Naamans Creek Country Manor. Born to Samuel and Estelle Schultz Diamond in Upland, PA, he has been a longtime resident of Concord Township. He worked in protective services for the Franklin Mint for 31 years retiring in 2004. Alex served as an active firefighter and EMT for the Concordville Fire Co., even serving as the Deputy Chief at one time. Alex also served in the Delaware National Guard from 1963-1969. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 32 years, Dorothy A. Klein who passed in February of 2019, and a brother, Richard Diamond. He is survived by his sister, Geraldine Gibson. Graveside services will be held privately at Elam United Methodist Church Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Concordville Fire Co., P.O. Box 70, Concordville, PA 19331. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com