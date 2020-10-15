Alexander Skalina passed away on October 14, 2020. Husband of the late Katharina (nee SOS
). Father of Dr. Stefan (Mary Ellen) Skalina. Grandfather of Lauren Skalina (Matthew Zelin), Rachel Skalina (Alexander Hutchinson) and Benjamin Skalina (Molly). Great Grandfather of Sylvie and Naomi Zelin. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 1 PM precisely at Ohev Shalom Cemetery (sec. G), 320 E. Brookhaven Rd., Brookhaven, Pa., 19015. Contributions in his memory may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org
. Arrg: Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Raphael-Sacks www.goldsteinsfuneral.com