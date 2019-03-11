Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Alfonse Brooks
Alfonse J. “Jack” Brooks, Jr., age 92 of Marcus Hook, passed on March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Maness) Brooks and loving father of Alfonse J. Brooks, III (Holly), Jacqui Saunders (Hollis) and Denise Gallagher (Mike), Kimberley Davis, Tyrell Bridgeford and dear grandfather of Kmar, Nylah, Noah and Alfonse. He was predeceased by his 2 sons, Kurt Brooks and Jackie “Robbie” Johns. Jack enjoyed spending time with family and friends, telling a good joke, enjoying TV Westerns and cooking for them. He was a retired Maintenance Foreman of Sun Oil Refinery. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, March 14th, 11-11:30 AM followed by a Life Celebration at 11:30 AM at the Kaneifski, Kendus & Danjolell Memorial Home, 3900 W. 9th St., Trainer, PA 19061. Interment Private. Arrg. by Kaniefski, Kendus and Danjolell Memorial Home www.kkdmemorialhomepa.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2019
