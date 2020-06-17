Alfred George Sheats
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred George Sheats, 82, of Chestertown, MD died on June 16, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. Born on May 20, 1938 in Delaware, he was the son of the late George Bear Sheats and Anna Montgomery Vansant. On June 25, 1960, he married Catherine Alma Hagerty. They lived in Glenolden, PA for 40 years. Mr. Sheats worked as a mechanic for UTC/RAS with quality control for 22 years, retiring in 2005. He enjoyed working on cars, tinkering in the shed, fishing and was an avid woodworker. He was able to fix anything. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Deborah Genetilini and Donna Feeley; a son, Alfred George Sheats, Jr.; grandchildren David Sheats, Shawn Feeley, Aaron Feeley, Breanna Feeley, Rachael Sheats and Audrey Sheats; and a great grandson, Liam Robert Feeley. Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation www.seasonsfoundation.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved