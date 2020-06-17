Alfred George Sheats, 82, of Chestertown, MD died on June 16, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. Born on May 20, 1938 in Delaware, he was the son of the late George Bear Sheats and Anna Montgomery Vansant. On June 25, 1960, he married Catherine Alma Hagerty. They lived in Glenolden, PA for 40 years. Mr. Sheats worked as a mechanic for UTC/RAS with quality control for 22 years, retiring in 2005. He enjoyed working on cars, tinkering in the shed, fishing and was an avid woodworker. He was able to fix anything. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Deborah Genetilini and Donna Feeley; a son, Alfred George Sheats, Jr.; grandchildren David Sheats, Shawn Feeley, Aaron Feeley, Breanna Feeley, Rachael Sheats and Audrey Sheats; and a great grandson, Liam Robert Feeley. Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation www.seasonsfoundation.org.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.