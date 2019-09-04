Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Griffith Funeral Chapel Inc
520 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
(610) 586-2142
Alfred Monreal

Alfred Monreal Obituary
Alfred Monreal, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 and joined his beloved wife, Mary Adora, who passed away on February 28, 2006. Both were formally of Southwest Philadelphia and recently resided in Colwyn Borough. They are survived by their four children and nine grandchildren. Funeral Service and interment were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019
