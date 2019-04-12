|
1928 - 2019 Alfred N. Pantaleone, age 90 of Upper Darby died April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances M. “Franny” (nee Ryan). Loving father of Janice L. (Sean) Deal. Also survived by many loving family, friends and his kitty Scoochie. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9am at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 10am. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Al’s memory may be made to Project MEOW or City of Elderly Love.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019