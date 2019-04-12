Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Pantaleone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred N. Pantaleone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred N. Pantaleone Obituary
1928 - 2019 Alfred N. Pantaleone, age 90 of Upper Darby died April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances M. “Franny” (nee Ryan). Loving father of Janice L. (Sean) Deal. Also survived by many loving family, friends and his kitty Scoochie. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9am at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 10am. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Al’s memory may be made to Project MEOW or City of Elderly Love.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.