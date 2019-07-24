Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Sprouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Payton Sprouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Payton Sprouse Obituary
Alfred Payton Sprouse, born August 13, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 18th, 2019, after an illness. A star athlete in high school at Southern in football and baseball, Al went to spring training with the Phillies as well as the New York Giants as a pitcher. A Veteran, he served during the Korean War. A successful businessman, he started and ran his own advertising firm in the greater Philadelphia area before retiring. He is survived by his son Scott (and wife Angela) and his grandchildren, Ericka (and wife Jackie), William (and wife Jessie) and Blair, as well as his brother Harry Sprouse, and sisters Ethel Kelly and Gail Copeland and their respective families. A Memorial service will be held on August 10th at 11am at Mount Hope United Methodist Church in Aston, Pa. Visitation begins at 10:30am. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now