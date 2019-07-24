|
Alfred Payton Sprouse, born August 13, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 18th, 2019, after an illness. A star athlete in high school at Southern in football and baseball, Al went to spring training with the Phillies as well as the New York Giants as a pitcher. A Veteran, he served during the Korean War. A successful businessman, he started and ran his own advertising firm in the greater Philadelphia area before retiring. He is survived by his son Scott (and wife Angela) and his grandchildren, Ericka (and wife Jackie), William (and wife Jessie) and Blair, as well as his brother Harry Sprouse, and sisters Ethel Kelly and Gail Copeland and their respective families. A Memorial service will be held on August 10th at 11am at Mount Hope United Methodist Church in Aston, Pa. Visitation begins at 10:30am. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019