Alfred R. “Al” Williams, 88, of Prospect Park, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 at Crozer-Chester Medical Center surrounded by his family. Al was born April 29, 1931 to the late William and Elsie Williams. Al served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 and was employed by Breyer’s in Philadelphia before retiring. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, baseball, football, and eating seafood. Al is survived by his sons, Richard P., Alfred W. (Marianne), and Earle B. (Barbara); grandson Vasile; and his brother William. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, brother Frank, and sisters, Edith, Ethel, Florence, Ester-Ruth, and Thelma. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 followed by his Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Providence Animal Center, 555 S. Sandy Bank Road, Media, Pa. 19063. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel, Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020