Alfred R. Yakas
(1933~2020) Alfred R. Yakas, a resident of Drexel Hill, passed away on August 19, 2020. Alfred was born in Drexel Hill to the late Anthony and Tillie Yakas. He was a 1952 graduate of Chichester High School where he played football and was known as “Big AL”. Alfred served in the Army during peacetime. He was a lifetime member of the Polish American Club and Sacred Heart Church in Clifton Heights. He enjoyed, golfing, fishing and hunting. Alfred loved his family and spending time with his two grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. Predeceased by his wife, Helen Yakas and sister, Ester Purcell. He is survived by his children, Gregory (Terry) Yakas and Robert Yakas; granddaughters, Samantha (Matthew) Brink and Nicole Yakas. Visitation: Saturday, 9:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Avenue Clifton Heights. Funeral Service : Saturday, 10:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home. Interment: Private Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
