Alice B. (Bullard) Neeson, age 96, passed away on February 12, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Alice was raised and educated in Parkside and Chester, where she was a 1942 graduate of Chester High School. Mrs. Neeson was employed by Sun Ship Building & Dry Dock., Co. where she worked as a secretary. She resided in Boothwyn, Upper Chichester Twp., for more than 70 years. Alice was proud of being a founding member of St. John Fisher Church, Boothwyn. Alice enjoyed quilting, reading Civil War books and best sellers, cooking and baking for her family, and traveling the world which included trips to Italy, Alaska, and London. She was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Etta Klee Bullard and sister of the late Walter E. Bullard Jr. Survivors: Her husband of 75 years: Fred Neeson; her children: Kathleen Cosgrove, Frederick Neeson, Jr. (Catherine), Gerald Neeson, Terence Neeson (Theresa), Annmarie Gaspari (Thomas); 10 grandchildren: Jeff, Kristen, Timmy, Jimmy, Monica, Gerry, Heather, Melissa, Mike and Chris, and 11 great grandchildren: Hanna, Heather, Mckenna, Connor, Drew, Matt, Gabi, Evan, Tess, Natalie and Audrey. Visitation: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:15 -10:15 am at St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Boothwyn, PA 19061. Funeral Mass: Wednesday at 10:30 am at St. John Fisher Church. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the above church or mass cards. Condolences www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020