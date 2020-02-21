|
|
Alice Coyle Hughes, 56, of Media, PA, died from a short, but difficult, bout with liver cancer on Thursday, February 20 in hospice at Riddle Hospital. Alice attended St. Margaret’s grade school in Narberth, Lower Merion High School, and graduated from Bloomsberg University. After many and very varied part time and summer jobs, Alice had a distinguished career at American College of Physicians and is currently employed and will be missed by The American Board of Internal Medicine. Alice was interested in local and national politics and was a Delaware County Democratic Committeewoman. She was a caring and sometimes noisy soccer Mom and so proud of her boys. Sadly grieved by loving and brave husband, Josh and wonderful, caring sons, Nathan and Patrick, her mother and father, Betty and Bill Layberger. She will also be sadly missed by her brother, Marty (Tracy) , stepsiblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and many, many loving friends. Alice was surrounded by love of her family and friends when she died. Our thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Penn and at the Nurses and Hospice staff at Riddle. Much love and thanks to her loyal and loving friends for their love and help when she was sick . Irreplaceable, loved and sorely missed by so many people whose lives she touched for the better, Alice was a strong woman. A Celebration of Life will be held at Springfield Country Club on Friday, February 28th from 1:00-4:00PM at the Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Alice, you will never be forgotten. Be in peace, sweet one. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2020