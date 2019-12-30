Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Alice (Megilligan) Criscuolo

Alice (Megilligan) Criscuolo Obituary
Alice Criscuolo (nee Megilligan) died on December 26, 2019 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. who died on August 15, 1988. Devoted mother of Ronald Criscuolo, Barbara D’Alfonso, Joan Chanudet, Linda Criscuolo. Loving Grandmother of 9 and Great-Grandmother of 18. Funeral Service: Monday January 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in The Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Sproul and Lawrence Roads, Broomall where relatives and friends may call after 10;00 A.M. Int Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 1, 2020
