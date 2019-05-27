Home

Evangel Assembly Of God
725 Ashland Ave
Crum Lynne, PA 19022
(610) 583-8288
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangel Assembly of God
725 W. Ashland Ave
Glenolden, PA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangel Assembly of God
725 W. Ashland Ave
Glenolden, PA
Alice F. Idell, 65, born July 21, 1953 was called home to the Lord on May 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She is survived by her loving daughter Dawn (Robert) Dushkewich, her grandson Jayson whom she adored so much, her sisters Linda (Nicholas) Sannelli, Sandra Scanlan, Patricia (Edward) Healy and Barbara Idell, three step-granddaughters and so many more family and friends who will all miss her dearly. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 AM, Evangel Assembly of God, 725 W. Ashland Ave, Glenolden, PA 19036. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the , 1818 Market St, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103, www.cancer.org
Published in Daily Times on May 28, 2019
