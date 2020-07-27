1/1
Alice J. Holton-Myers
Alice J. Holton-Myers, age 61 of Boothwyn, PA, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Chester Pa, to Elwood & Maurine Gittman. She graduated from Sun Valley High School & was employed by the Franklin Mint, the Boeing Helicopter Co. & was an active member of local 1069. Most importantly, her main goal in life was to be the best wife, mother & Mom-Mom she could be. Alice loved family get togethers so she could be with all of the people she loved so much. She enjoyed traveling, dining out & swimming in the pool with her beloved pugs. Survived by Husband Glenn Myers. Daughter, Maurine Holton. Sons William & Jerry Holton. Grandchildren Jerry, Gabby, Kegan & Alice. Brothers Elwood, Scott & Ronnie Gittman. Sister Thelma Frick. Visitation: Saturday, August 1st after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, August 1st at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
