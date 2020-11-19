Alice (Fleischmann) Lamb 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born in 1923 in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania to parents Katherine & Frederick Fleischmann as the 5th of 8 children. She was married to Andrew John Lamb for 65 years who preceded her death in 2007. Alice is survived by her daughters Marie, Janet (Joe), Debra (Mike) and son Robert, 4 grandchildren, Katie (Joel), Alicia (Donnie), Mike (Lindsey) & Matt (Leah) and 5 great grandchildren Aedan, Bella, Brennan, Colton & Elliott. Alice loved caring for her family, cooking, baking, sewing and especially gardening. As a child she would often be found digging in the dirt. In her later years she spent many hours gardening just because she adored the flowers. She was an avid bridge player for many years. Alice was always ready for a new adventure and a challenge. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Fair Acres, 340 N. Middletown Rd., Lima, Pa 19037, in memory of Alice Lamb. Due to Covid restrictions, her life celebration will be limited to her immediate family.