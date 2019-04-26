|
Alice M. Durbano, age 63 of Linwood, PA passed away on April 25, 2019. Born to Clarence & Clara Fry Morrison Sr., Alice was raised in Linwood, PA. She graduated from West Chester University with a BSN Degree in 1978. Alice served with her husband who served as a pastor at many Methodist churches. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Clarence “Chip” Morrison Jr. Alice is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rev. James Durbano; 2 sons, James (Toni) Durbano & David Durbano; 2 sisters, Shirley Strauss & Patricia Peticca and 5 grandchildren, Rachel, Clara & Norah Durbano, Bryce Durbano & Emily Toy. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 9:30-11:00AM at the Linwood Heights U.M. Church, 1627 Chichester Ave, Linwood, PA followed by Services at 11:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the church or charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019