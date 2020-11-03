Alice M. Lindsay (nee Macauley), age 86, of Drexel Hill, PA a former 50 year resident of Springfield, PA, passed away on October 29, 2020. Born in Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late Louis A. Macauley, Jr. and Alice Macauley (nee Issertell). Alice was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. Alice had been employed as a legal secretary for 30 years for Duane, Morris, Heckscher in Philadelphia, PA. She enjoyed playing golf and traveled extensively, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family on the beach in Ocean City, NJ. Alice is survived by her loving children Donald Lindsay, Kate Tansey, Alice Veitz, Maryanne Brennan (John) and Mark Lindsay (Tricia), her 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and her siblings Louis Macauley, III (Jane) and Bettyanne Gray (John). Services and interment are private. Contributions in Alice’s memory to Asera Care Hospice, 111 Eagleview Blvd., Suite 114, Exton, PA 19341 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com