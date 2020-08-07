Alice McCarthy, Born on March 4, 1942, Alice (Lohrfink) McCarthy Of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania and Vero Beach, Florida was called home by God on August 5, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Timothy J. McCarthy, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Additionally, Alice was the daughter of Winifred and John Lohrfink of Yonkers, NY; the beloved sister of Diann Coghlan of Hopewell Junction, NY; the loving mother of Timothy J. McCarthy, Jr. & his wife Lynne of Wellesley, MA; John L. McCarthy & his wife Lori of Malvern, PA; Dennis M. McCarthy & his wife Dorothy of Phoenixville, PA; and Brian P. McCarthy and his wife Lisa of Huntersville, NC. Cherished grandmother of Conor, Ryan, Taylor & Aislinn McCarthy; Jack & Kyle McCarthy; Violet McCarthy; and Braeden, Mia & Paige McCarthy. Alice grew up in Yonkers, New York, where she enjoyed the warmth of two large, loving extended families, the Lohrfink and McCarthy clans. She met the love of her life -Tim McCarthy- when the two were in grade school, and they spent many happy, fun-filled summers together at Peach Lake in NY. The couple that started as square dance partners in the pavilion when Alice was just ten years old, married in 1962. Thus, they began their beautiful journey together as husband and wife. Life with Tim was full of adventure. The couple from New York traveled around the world as Tim's career advanced. After starting their family in the Philadelphia, PA area, the family moved to Ontario, Canada, with their three young sons, Tim Jr., John, and Dennis. Shortly after moving to Canada, Alice and Tim welcomed their 4th son, Brian, into the family. In Ontario, Alice made many friends and learned to play the game of golf. She excelled at golf and dedicated herself to improving her skills throughout her life. She relished her time on the fairway at Lookout Point, Ontario, Canada; Elsham Golf Club, England; Royal Waterloo Golf Club, Belgium; Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, PA; Johns Island Club, Vero Beach, FL; and Stone Harbor Golf Club, Stone Harbor, NJ. In addition to golf, Alice shined at the game of bridge. She played with the same group for over three decades and also enjoyed playing the game in John's Island, Vero Beach, Florida, their winter home. Following their years in Canada, the McCarthy family crossed the Atlantic to live in Barton-on-Humber, England, in the northern section of the country. Then, it was on to Brussels, Belgium. While living in Brussels, Tim, Alice, and their children enjoyed many family holidays throughout Europe, appreciating its culture, natural beauty, and arts. In Belgium, Alice honed her organizational talents by joining the American Women's Club in Brussels, a philanthropic group. Alice, friendly and upbeat, always made the service work fun, attracting others to volunteer. She approached everything she did with enthusiasm, humor, and goodwill, making loyal friends worldwide. After spending two years in Boston, while Tim attended M.I.T., the McCarthy's returned to Wayne, PA. In 1981, Stone Harbor, N.J. beckoned. Their beach home was a gathering place for extended family and friends, creating happy memories for all such as walking into Springers for ice cream, relaxing on the beach, and watching 4th of July fireworks from the porch surrounded by her treasured grandchildren. As a beloved grandmother, Alice (aka Mema) treated Conor, Ryan, Taylor, Aislinn, Jack, Kyle, Violet, Braeden, Mia, Paige, as unique individuals, loving each one unconditionally. Having had only sons, Alice's granddaughters held a special place in her heart because she could finally buy pretty pink dresses, bows, and party shoes. Being an active, caring part of her grandchildren's lives gave Alice immense pleasure, and she felt great pride in their many accomplishments. Alice was a Hall of Fame grandmother, simply the best, and her unwavering love, dedication, patience, kindness, and sense of fun will never be forgotten. Alice set the bar high. Her selflessness and sacrifices for her family were unparalleled, and we are eternally grateful. Alice - you will be missed and remain forever in our hearts. Relatives & friends are invited to her viewing Monday Evening 4 – 6 pm at The Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall , PA 19008 and her Funeral Mass Tuesday Morning 10:00 am at St. Anastasia Church 3301 West Chester Pike Newtown Square, PA 19073. Interment Wednesday 12 noon at Peach Pond Cemetery, North Salem, N.Y. is FAMILY ONLY. LIVE STREAM link for Mass on Tuesday may be found by visiting our website www.danjolell.com