1935-2019 Alice P. Sipple (nee: Keeley), age 84 of Newark, DE, formerly of Phila., PA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home, on August 20, 2019. She was born in Phila. to the late John and Harriet Keeley. Alice attended John Bartram HS and received two Associate Degrees in Business Administration. She was employed by Boeing Vertol for many years and continued her career at Lee County Co-Op, Ft. Myers, FL as an administrative assistant. Alice was a member of the PGA Support Organization as a charity organizer and a volunteer at Hospice organizations. She was an active supporter of and a tabulator for Drum & Bugle Corps competitions. Alice was preceded in death by her first husband, James J. Barnett, then William Sipple. She is survived by her son, James T. Barnett (Liz); niece, Patricia Campbell (Jim) and nephews, Jack Keeley and Kevin Keeley (Sharon). Alice is also survived by her dearest friend, Marie May and her children, Donna Chester (Jim) and Robert C. Lyons (Diane); her longtime companion Henry Velardi and stepchildren, grandchildren and many friends and cousins. Mass: Saturday, Sept. 21, 11:00 am, at St. Francis of Assisi, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA. Burial: Private. Memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Fl., Newark, DE 19711. For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019