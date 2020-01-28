Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave.
Media, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave.
Media, PA
View Map
Alicia Y. Carrero


1940 - 2020
Alicia Y. Carrero Obituary
Alicia Y. Carrero, 79 of Chester, died peacefully on January 23, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Survivors include her daughters, Laura Beswick (Michael) and Dalinda Carrero Papi (Tom); 5 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter. Visitation will be Saturday February 1st from 9:30AM to 10:30 AM at the Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home, 43 E. Baltimore Ave., Media, PA 19063. A Prayer Service will immediately follow at 10:30AM. Interment private. Online condolences and full obituary at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 29, 2020
