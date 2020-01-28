|
Alicia Y. Carrero, 79 of Chester, died peacefully on January 23, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Survivors include her daughters, Laura Beswick (Michael) and Dalinda Carrero Papi (Tom); 5 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter. Visitation will be Saturday February 1st from 9:30AM to 10:30 AM at the Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home, 43 E. Baltimore Ave., Media, PA 19063. A Prayer Service will immediately follow at 10:30AM. Interment private. Online condolences and full obituary at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 29, 2020