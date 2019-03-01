|
|
Allan James Ofensend, 86, of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 23, 2019 at home in Hershey’s Mill. Allan was born on July 8, 1932 to Elizabeth Borchers and Carman Ofensend on the family farm in Summerhill Township, Crawford County, PA. Allan is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth (Townsend); three children: Susan Loeliger (predeceased Gregory), Randal (Karen), and Linda Cote (Mark); eight grandchildren: Benjamin, Kevin, Austin, Darrin Loeliger, Emily, Evan Ofensend, Matthew, Sarah Cote; and sister, Marilyn Storll. Allan was a strong, faithful, and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, always ready with good advice and a sense of humor. Allan graduated from Conneautville High School in 1950, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He hitchhiked with one suitcase to Penn State’s main campus, and then worked part-time in construction, while helping lead the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity and earning a BS in Political Science in 1954. Allan served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1954 to 1956. In 1957, he earned a master’s degree in Public Admin. at the Fels Inst. of Govt., Wharton School, Univ. of Penn. Allan served as the Asst. Township Mgr. for Eau Claire, WI; Sparta, NJ; Hermitage, PA; and Rockville, MD, before moving to Delaware Co., PA in 1968 to serve as the Township Mgr. for Marple and Radnor Townships. He then started his own consulting business, assisting PA townships with labor negotiations and the hiring of new township managers. Allan was active with St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Broomall, where he participated on the bowling and softball teams. In retirement, Allan and Ruth enjoyed travel to many European, Asian, South American, and North African countries. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at 11:00am with visitation at 10:30am, at the United Methodist Church, 129 S. High St., West Chester, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Fragile X Foundation (www.fragilex.org/donate). Condolences can be sent to 1267 Robynwood Lane, West Chester, PA. The family thanks Willow Tree Hospice, the Veterans Admin., and Always Best Care, Exton (especially Lisa Naranjo) for all their care and support.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019