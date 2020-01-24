|
|
Allen “Nolan” Mekenney, age 89 of Riddle Village passed away on January 22, 2020. Born to William H. and Martha M. Nolan Mekenney in Chester, PA, he resided the past 60 years in Boothwyn, PA. Allen and his son, Michael were the former owner and operator’s of Mekenney Service Center in Boothwyn. Allen served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Elam United Methodist Church, the Delaware Veterans Post #1, and a former member of Concord Masonic Lodge 625. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 3 siblings; William Mekenney, Charles Mekenney, and Doris Frank. Allen is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marlene Huffman Mekenney, children; Debra (Richard) Towson and Michael (Nancy) Mekenney, grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Truitt, Kevin Mekenney, Kate (Robert) Towson, and Matthew Towson and great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kellen, Jett, and Cruz. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA. followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Del Vets #1, 2535 Veterans Drive, Wilmington, DE 19810. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020