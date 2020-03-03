|
Allison Marie Saunders, 38 of Chesapeake City, MD (formerly Prospect Park) passed away at home February 28, 2020 in her mother’s loving arms. She was born August 5, 1981 in Media, PA to Mario and Theresa (Ransom) Saunders. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Melissa Maher (Michael); nephews, Jaxon and Carson; niece, Shea; uncles, James (Eileen) & Frank Saunders; grandmothers, Margaret Saunders (Frank-deceased) & Mary E. Lavalle (Paul-deceased). Allison will be deeply missed by many cousins, friends and all who knew and loved her. She was a loving, compassionate person with the most beautiful smile and prettiest blue eyes that could light up your soul. She had a love for softball and played on many teams including Interboro HS and Cardinal O’Hara HS where she graduated from in 1999, later she received her BA in Psychology and Social Work. Allison was passionate about her cats, enjoyed spending time with her grandmothers, and took pleasure in watching her nephews and niece grow. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Internment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Dr., Ste # 327, Aurora, IL 60504. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2020