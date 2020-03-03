Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Marie Saunders


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allison Marie Saunders Obituary
Allison Marie Saunders, 38 of Chesapeake City, MD (formerly Prospect Park) passed away at home February 28, 2020 in her mother’s loving arms. She was born August 5, 1981 in Media, PA to Mario and Theresa (Ransom) Saunders. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Melissa Maher (Michael); nephews, Jaxon and Carson; niece, Shea; uncles, James (Eileen) & Frank Saunders; grandmothers, Margaret Saunders (Frank-deceased) & Mary E. Lavalle (Paul-deceased). Allison will be deeply missed by many cousins, friends and all who knew and loved her. She was a loving, compassionate person with the most beautiful smile and prettiest blue eyes that could light up your soul. She had a love for softball and played on many teams including Interboro HS and Cardinal O’Hara HS where she graduated from in 1999, later she received her BA in Psychology and Social Work. Allison was passionate about her cats, enjoyed spending time with her grandmothers, and took pleasure in watching her nephews and niece grow. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Internment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Dr., Ste # 327, Aurora, IL 60504. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -