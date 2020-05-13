Alma E. (Maloney) Farraday
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma E. Farraday (nee Maloney) age 92, of Mullica Hill, NJ (formerly of Media, PA) joined her savior, her husband and her son on Sunday May 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband George and her son Charles. Daughters: Joan (Larry) Stuetz, Gloria (John) Kropiewnicki, Also survived by 4 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Condolences: ww.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved