Alma E. Farraday (nee Maloney) age 92, of Mullica Hill, NJ (formerly of Media, PA) joined her savior, her husband and her son on Sunday May 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband George and her son Charles. Daughters: Joan (Larry) Stuetz, Gloria (John) Kropiewnicki, Also survived by 4 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Condolences: ww.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.