Alma E. (Sirola) Stewart, age 93, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Milmont Park, PA, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home. Alma was employed for more than 20 years at Swarthmore College, until her retirement. She was a longtime parishioner of the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Glen Mills, Pa. Alma was devoted to her family and home. Daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta Sirola; wife of the late Robert F. Stewart, Sr., mother of the late Robert F. Stewart, Jr., sister of the late Gloria Mature and William Sirola. Survivors: Daughter: Debbie Voglesong Daughter-in-Law: Kathy (Art) Campanella Grandchildren: Lauren, Amanda (Steve), Jaimie (Casey) and Robert, III (Brenna) Great-Grandchildren: Harper, Adrian, Brynn, Peyton Quinn, Sloane and Livi. A private funeral mass will be held at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Glen Mills, PA. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342 Condolences: www.msbfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.