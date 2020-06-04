Alma E. (Sirola) Stewart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma E. (Sirola) Stewart, age 93, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Milmont Park, PA, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home. Alma was employed for more than 20 years at Swarthmore College, until her retirement. She was a longtime parishioner of the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Glen Mills, Pa. Alma was devoted to her family and home. Daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta Sirola; wife of the late Robert F. Stewart, Sr., mother of the late Robert F. Stewart, Jr., sister of the late Gloria Mature and William Sirola. Survivors: Daughter: Debbie Voglesong Daughter-in-Law: Kathy (Art) Campanella Grandchildren: Lauren, Amanda (Steve), Jaimie (Casey) and Robert, III (Brenna) Great-Grandchildren: Harper, Adrian, Brynn, Peyton Quinn, Sloane and Livi. A private funeral mass will be held at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Glen Mills, PA. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342 Condolences: www.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved