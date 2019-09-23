|
Althea "Bunny" Hargrave, 91 formerly of Ridley Twp. died Friday September 20, 2019 in the Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, NY.
Born in Ridley Park, PA., she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. Belk, Sr. and the late Florence (Waltz) Belk.
Bunny owned and operated her clothing store " Bunny's Place" in Norwood, PA.
Bunny was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends
She was a former member of the Church of Atonement, Morton. Bunny was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Harold P. Saks Amvets Post 118, Herbert W. Best VFW Post 928 and the Chapel of the Four Chaplains.
Predeceased by her husband Wesley Hargrave, her son Lawrence W. Hargrave, her brother Richard S. Belk and her sisters Marian Woolson and Flora M. Hudson.
Survived by her children Susan Hargrave, Althea "Babe" Leary, Sharyn Petti, Vincent Hargrave, Thomas Hargrave and her brother Thomas W. Belk, Jr. and her special friend and niece, Deborah Woolson.
Also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday Sept.25,2019 from 7-9PM and Thursday from 9-10 am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service LTD, 202 S. Chester Pk., Glenolden, PA.
Funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:00 am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name may be made to Niagara Hospice House
4675 Sunset Drive Lockport, NY 14094 or Harold P Saks Amvets Post 211 N. Morton Ave. Morton, PA 19070
Interment will be in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield.
Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019