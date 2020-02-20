|
Alvin James “Bud” Seward, Jr. Born July 23, 1944 to Margaret Lockamy and Alvin James Seward in Upland, PA. Bud passed away in his home on November 22 at 3:33pm. He lived 75 years, worked hard all the way, and always wore a smile. A loving husband, father, and friend, he is remembered fondly. He is survived by his two sons, Edward and Joseph. Join us for a celebration of his memory at the American Legion Post 926, Aston. Sunday, Feb. 23. Between 1:00pm and 3:00pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020