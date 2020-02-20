Home

Alvin James "Bud" Seward Jr.

Alvin James “Bud” Seward, Jr. Born July 23, 1944 to Margaret Lockamy and Alvin James Seward in Upland, PA. Bud passed away in his home on November 22 at 3:33pm. He lived 75 years, worked hard all the way, and always wore a smile. A loving husband, father, and friend, he is remembered fondly. He is survived by his two sons, Edward and Joseph. Join us for a celebration of his memory at the American Legion Post 926, Aston. Sunday, Feb. 23. Between 1:00pm and 3:00pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020
