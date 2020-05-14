Amy (Spencer) Becker
Amy Becker (nee Spencer), beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend, died May 13 at the Belvedere nursing home in Chester, after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus. She was 68. Born in Wynnewood, Mrs. Becker lived in the Philadelphia area most of her life. She was a graduate of Elizabethtown College. She loved to paint, play the piano and write poetry. She worked as a caregiver for the elderly for more than two decades. A person of deep faith, she was a long-time member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Broomall. The daughter of F. Gilman Spencer, a Pulitzer-prize winning journalist, and portrait artist Patricia (nee) Ballagh (both deceased), she is survived by her devoted husband Robert Becker of Media, her siblings, Blair Mergel, Gil Spencer, Jon Spencer, Isabel (Charlie) Spencer and her stepmother, Isabel Spencer. She leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being handled by the Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home in Media, Pa. A memorial service and celebration of Amy’s life is planned for this Fall. Please visit the funeral home’s website (haganfuneralhome.com) for more information or to leave a message or remembrance for the family.

Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Fond and loving memories of my dear cousin, Amy. A kind, gentle, giving, and creative person who will be missed and remembered by many.
Beth Douglas
Family
