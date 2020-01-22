|
|
Amy Whitehead Alexander, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by family. She was the youngest daughter of Amos and Anna Whitehead who were originally from Georgia. Amy was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania and educated in Darby Township and Darby School systems. She was a resident of Darby Township for over 87 years and was residing in Farmington Hills, Michigan at the time of her passing. Amy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Samuel C. Alexander. She was a lifelong member of the First African Baptist Church of Darby Township. Amy is survived by her two daughters, Dorcas (Irwin) Knox and Lois (James) Norman and son Leslie (Veeda) Alexander and predeceased by son, Samuel Gerald (Shirley) Alexander. Viewing: Sunday January 26, 2020 5:00-7:00PM. Service of Triumph: Monday January 27, 2020 11:00AM. Family Hour 10:00-11:00 AM, First African Baptist Church, 901 Clifton Ave., Sharon Hill, PA 19079. Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. Donations can be made in honor of Amy W. Alexander to B.W. Watkins Scholarship Fund c/o First African Baptist Church. Arrg: Francis FH
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020