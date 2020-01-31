|
|
Anaise Nolen (nee Monahan) of Media, PA passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Frank Monahan and Rae (nee van Paris) Monahan of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of Raymond J. Nolen, Jr. and loving mother of Raymond III, Terrence (Amy), Patrick (Deborah), Kevin, the late Colleen, Michael (Diane) and Mary (Billy). Adoring grandmother of Kate, Raymond IV, Laura, Jack, Maggie, Jake, Liam, Emily, Lindsey, Drew, Flynn, Aidan and Claire. The family invites you to a memorial and celebration of Anaise’s life on February 8th at Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am with a lunch to follow. For those unable to attend the Memorial Service, a visitation with family will be held at 9 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to The Vanguard School, 1777 N Valley Rd., Malvern, PA 19355, where grandson Liam is a student. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA. 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020