(1929-2020) Anastasia F. Fife (nee Gudalewsky) age 97, of Lester passed away on November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter G. “Bud” Fife Sr. Dear Mother of Walter G. Fife Jr. “Bud Jr.”. Also survived by two granddaughters Jennie Halter and Samantha Boyle; five great- grandchildren Lucas, Abbie, Brayden, Connor and Nolan, and her sister Betty Affleck. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Gudalewsky and sister of the late Andrew and Nellie. A longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church in Essington. She also belonged to the Legion of Mary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday from 10 AM until 10:45 AM at the Church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Followed by her funeral Mass at 11 AM. Live Streaming of Mass will begin at 11 AM and can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/cavanaghfuneralcrematory/
. All attending the visitation and Mass are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Int Holy Cross cemetery will be held privately by the family following Mass. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com