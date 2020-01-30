|
|
Anderson Lloyd Beck, age 27, of Ellicott City, MD, formerly of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died suddenly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Andy was a 2011 graduate of Penncrest High School. Survivors: Mother: Jeanne D. Maloney (Parag Dalal). Father: Paul Mark (Donna) Beck. Visitation: Saturday, February 1st after 2:00PM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Family Sharing will be at 3:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention @ www.afsp.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 31, 2020