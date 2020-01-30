Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Anderson Lloyd Beck Obituary
Anderson Lloyd Beck, age 27, of Ellicott City, MD, formerly of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died suddenly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Andy was a 2011 graduate of Penncrest High School. Survivors: Mother: Jeanne D. Maloney (Parag Dalal). Father: Paul Mark (Donna) Beck. Visitation: Saturday, February 1st after 2:00PM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Family Sharing will be at 3:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention @ www.afsp.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 31, 2020
