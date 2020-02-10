|
Andrea “Andy” F. Hayman, 72, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 with her family by her side. Born on July 28, 1947 to the late Walter A. Hayman, Sr. and the late Hilda Layton Hayman, she was a lifelong resident of Chester, Pa. Andy graduated from Chester High School in 1965. Soon after finishing high school she started her lengthy career at Haverford State Hospital, advancing from clerk typist to administrative assistant to the superintendent before retiring after 30+ years of service. Andy had a strong work ethic and in addition to her full time work at the State Hospital, she also worked various part-time jobs including Sears and others. Despite usually working two jobs, Andy always found time to be involved in service projects like the hospitality committee at White Rock church, local boosters clubs, civil rights activities and the Eastern Star organization. And just when it seemed like she might be slowing down, Andy recently came out of retirement to help establish and anchor Aunt B’s Country Kitchen, where she not only waited on a customer, but treated them like family. Andy is survived by 3 sisters: Serena Rasul, Elaine Hayman, and Alfrieda Hayman; 2 sons: Edward Hayman (Carol) and Walter Hayman; 2 grandchildren: Andrea T. Hayman and Walter J.J. Hayman; 3 great grandchildren: Mariah Bryant, Daniel Miles and Elijah Miller; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, as wells as countless close family friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter A. Hayman, Sr. and Hilda Layton Hayman; her sister Leona Hayman and her brother, Walter A. Hayman, Jr; and her son Andre Francois Hayman. A Home Going celebration will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 1:00-4:00 pm, at the Leake Center. 701 Yarnall St., Chester, Pa 19013 In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ronald J. “Peabody” Williams, Jr. Athletic Scholarship for High School students in the city of Chester. Donations can be mailed to 2300 W. 4th St, Chester, Pa. 19013.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2020