Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Andrea Marie Crivelli Kovach

Andrea Marie Crivelli Kovach passed away on December 27, 2019 at home at the age of 72. She was born September 27, 1947 in Drexel Hill, PA to the late Albert & Phyllis (DeMarco) Crivelli. Andrea was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward, brother Albert F. Crivelli Jr. and nephew Nicholas Crivelli. She is survived by daughters Stefanie Kovach, Jessica (Eric) Iraheta, four grandchildren, sisters Maryann Crivelli-Hughes, Elaine Crivelli, and many nieces and nephews. Andrea was an avid traveler, book worm, gourmet cook, and an expert gardener with a green thumb for orchids. She was a full tenured Professor Emeritus at Arcadia University in charge of creating and overseeing the Public Health Department. She received her education from multiple institutions and her Ph.D. from Temple University. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 8:00-9:45 AM at Cavanagh-Patterson Funeral Home, 43 E. Baltimore Ave., Media, PA 19063. Mass will take place in Nativity BVM Church, Media, PA at 10:00 AM. At the request of the family interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to City Team Ministries 634 Sproul Rd. Chester, PA 19013.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019
