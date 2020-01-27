Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Andrew F. Turek Obituary
Andrew F. Turek, age 65, of Havertown, PA, passed away on January 21, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late John Albert and Rita Marie Turek (nee Hallahan).
Andrew was a graduate of Haverford High School, Class of 1974. He was employed as a Design Engineer with Lockheed Martin. He enjoyed food, especially baking and would often share his baked goods with neighbors and co-workers.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Michael and John, III. He is survived by his siblings Peter, Marita, Christina, Gracemarie and Jeanette. He was the loving uncle of 5 nieces (Tracy, Stephanie, Jennifer, Ashley and Jaclin) and 3 nephews (John, TJ, and James), as well as 4 great-nieces (Alicia, Samantha, Drew and Camryn) and 2 great-nephews (Bill and Christopher).
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Sunday, January 26, 2020 6:00-7:00 PM and Monday, January 27, 2020 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
