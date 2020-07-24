Andrew Joseph Roth, 31, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020. Andrew was born on July 14th, 1989 in Drexel Hill, PA. He is survived by his loving mother, Mary, his father Jon (Leslie), brother Jesse (Megan), sis Amy (Rob), brother James and his identical twin brother Adam. He is also survived by his nephews Sam and Jake and nieces Natalie, Lauren and Stella Blu. Andrew also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers who love him. Andrew was a proud Member of Local Union 57 and enjoyed working alongside his twin brother Adam. Anyone who knew Andrew knew he had a personality bigger than Broad Street and would light up any room he walked into. Andrew was a cherished Uncle to all his nephews and nieces and enjoyed watching them at their sporting events, often coaching from the sidelines. Andrew was an avid music fan of all genres. He will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him. Andrew was loved on Earth as he will be in Heaven. Gone but never forgotten. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, 5pm O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Avenue, Springfield, PA and to his Funeral Service 7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you reach out to a friend or loved one to let them know you care.



