Andrew M. Barna, 77, passed away on May 17, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, PA. Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Barna graduated West Catholic High School and attended Temple and St. Joseph's Universities. He resided in Springfield, PA since 1978. Arco Oil Company employed Mr. Barna for many years as a painter. As a parishoner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Springfield, he sang in the church choir. He attained 3rd degree knight through membership of the De LaSalle Council #590 Knights of Columbus. Mr. Barna's love for science was only surpased by his passion for sports, especially basketball. He is survived by two sons, Gregory and Matthew Barna, a brother, Donald Barna, two sisters, Joan Kmetz and Cathy McKeon, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Misci and Doris Ciapanna. Due to current funeral restrictions his service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020.