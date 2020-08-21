Andrew Polk, age 94, of Glen Mills, PA on August 18, 2020. Andrew was born in Gilberton, PA to Alex and Julia Polk. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps and served in the South Pacific in WWII. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg College. Andrew married Shirley Helen Ziff at Nativity BVM Church, Media. He was a research biochemist for Smith Kline & French and for Wm. H Rorer. Andrew is survived by his wife, Shirley, his daughters, Kathleen (Bob), Karen (Doug), Mary (Doug), Shirley (Fred), Debbie (Emil), Beth (Rob), twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be August 25 at 9:15, St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Road, Chadds Ford, PA. Monsignor David Diamond will officiate Mass of Christian burial at 10:30. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Media. Arrangements are by J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home. Shirley would like to thank all her daughters for their love and caring throughout Andy’s life and his final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, because of Covid-19. Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association or the National Down Syndrome Society Condolences:jnelsonrigbyfh.com