Andrew (Andy) M. Smolcynski, Jr. of Media, PA, formerly from Glen Mills and Upper Providence, PA passed away suddenly on August 12, 2019 at Granite Farms Estates. Andrew was predeceased by his beloved wife Irene, his parents Andrew, Sr. and Victoria (Kotarski) Smolcynski, and a sister Bernadine Nebrotskie. Andrew, the oldest of three, was born on October 1, 1929. Andrew grew up in the Polish section of Northeast Philadelphia during the Great Depression spending much of his childhood days playing baseball and other games with the neighborhood children. During World War II, he attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, a disciplined private high school in Philadelphia that offered only the most rigorous academic course selections. After graduating from high school, Andrew served his country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller. Upon his return from the service, he began a four year stay at Drexel University while studying architectural engineering as his major in order to earn a degree. After graduating from Drexel University, he worked hard in the demanding profession he loved, eventually retiring from Kling-Lindquist at the end of his career. But, his life’s most wonderful adventure began when he met a beautiful woman named Irene C. Wolfe, marrying her on May 21st, 1955, where they began a beautiful life of 62 years together. They were the proud parents of five children, Jeanette, Andrew III, Alyce, Helene, and Philip. Years later their family blessed Andrew and Irene as proud grandparents, and then great-grandparents. Andrew was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and neighbor. Andrew and his wife Irene greatly treasured their family and the time spent with them, hosting family gatherings, and attending countless activities and accomplishments for their family. Andrew enjoyed reading, drawing, painting, and watching old movies. Andrew’s faith, family and country have always been at the forefront of his life. Andrew was deeply loved by his family, friends, neighbors, care givers and even acquaintances because of his kind, caring, generous nature, and will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. Andrew is survived by a large loving family of five children; Jeanette (Francis) Marabella, Andrew M., III (Patricia) Smolcynski, Alyce (William) Kirkpatrick, Helene (Christopher) Cocchi, and Philip (Kelly) Smolcynski, eleven grandchildren, Brandon (Ashlyn) and Evan Marabella, Amanda, Erica and Andrew M., IV Smolcynski, William and Allyson Kirkpatrick, Cristina and Ceiran Cocchi, and Bridget and Sean Smolcynski, three great-grandsons, Landon and Shane Marabella, and Kanoehn Clark, one step-grandson Chad (Rachel) Perry, two step-great-grandchildren Chad, Jr. and Calliope Perry, a brother Francis, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends. Visitation 11:45 am - 12:45 pm followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317. In lieu of flowers donations may be mailed to: Coatesville VA Medical Center, Department of Veterans Affairs, Voluntary Services (135), 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Please include a note in memory of Andrew M. Smolcynski for General Needs, which will benefit the needs of our dedicated veterans.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019